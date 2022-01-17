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Dr. Peter McCullough on The Glazov Gang 1/17/22
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142 views • January 17, 2022
Dr. McCullough is saying that the vaccine program should be shut down. He bases this on data. He is very brave. He has more medical publications in his field, internal medicine and cardiology, than anyone in the world. He is a walking encyclopedia. He is and has been editor of major medical journals. His stance on vaccines has cost him his position with Baylor University as all academia has been taken over by the globalist technocrats. This a covert war and they are trying to kill you. Wake up!!!
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