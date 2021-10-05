© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Pfizer Scientists: ‘Your [COVID] Antibodies are Probably Better than the [Pfizer] Vaccination’
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • October 05, 2021
BREAKING: Pfizer Scientists: ‘Your [COVID] Antibodies are Probably Better than the [Pfizer] Vaccination’
"We’re Like Bred And Taught to be Like “Vaccine is Safer Than Actually Getting Covid.”
“Our Organization is Run on Covid Money Now”
#ExposePfizer
TWEET THIS VIDEO RIGHT NOW: https://ctt.ec/bdL2d
"We’re Like Bred And Taught to be Like “Vaccine is Safer Than Actually Getting Covid.”
“Our Organization is Run on Covid Money Now”
#ExposePfizer
TWEET THIS VIDEO RIGHT NOW: https://ctt.ec/bdL2d
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.