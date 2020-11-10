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Winter Soldiers Stand Up to Utah GOP’s Mask Mandate
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51 views • November 10, 2020
Why YOU aren’t standing up to tyranny? Is it because the tyrant is dressed as a Republican? Citizens stand up to the mask mandates of Utah’s Republican governor that have no basis in science or law — an affront to our liberty and Constitution.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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