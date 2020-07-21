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EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 342: ARGENTINA, LA PRÓXIMA SIRIA? (Resubido acá)
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31 views • July 21, 2020
Excelente informe de la mano de Javier Ordoñez.
link al "EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 341 (LBRY) GOLPE DE ESTADO MUNDIAL"
-> https://lbry.tv/@elgranodelsistema:2/EL-GRANO-DEL-SISTEMA-341:2
EL ROSTRO DE LA CUARENTENA 1:34
CERTIFICACION COVID 7:03
LA GUERRA CIVIL EN ARGENTINA 7:18
QOM LIVES MATTER 26:36
NUESTRA CLASE DIRIGENTE 30:39
NO TODO ESTA PERDIDO 32:27
LA FINANCIACION 39:42
SIGUIENDO LAS INSTRUCCIONES 41:02
LA CONVERSION DE SANTA SOFIA 44:17
LA MEJICANEADAS DEL KIRCHNERISMO 47:32
MISCELANEAS DE LA PANDEMIA 52:48
CLAMOR 58:49
EL AMIGO CHINO
TOMA DE TIERRAS 1:00:40
EL AMIGO CHINO 1:06:58
LAS CENTRALES ELECTRICAS CHINAS 1:03:24
CONCLUSIONES 1:10:22
link al "EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 341 (LBRY) GOLPE DE ESTADO MUNDIAL"
-> https://lbry.tv/@elgranodelsistema:2/EL-GRANO-DEL-SISTEMA-341:2
EL ROSTRO DE LA CUARENTENA 1:34
CERTIFICACION COVID 7:03
LA GUERRA CIVIL EN ARGENTINA 7:18
QOM LIVES MATTER 26:36
NUESTRA CLASE DIRIGENTE 30:39
NO TODO ESTA PERDIDO 32:27
LA FINANCIACION 39:42
SIGUIENDO LAS INSTRUCCIONES 41:02
LA CONVERSION DE SANTA SOFIA 44:17
LA MEJICANEADAS DEL KIRCHNERISMO 47:32
MISCELANEAS DE LA PANDEMIA 52:48
CLAMOR 58:49
EL AMIGO CHINO
TOMA DE TIERRAS 1:00:40
EL AMIGO CHINO 1:06:58
LAS CENTRALES ELECTRICAS CHINAS 1:03:24
CONCLUSIONES 1:10:22
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