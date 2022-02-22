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Vaginal Hysterectomy steps (ewe and human)
Bulgarianinsider
Bulgarianinsider
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178 views • February 22, 2022

Video explaining all simple steps for a successful vaginal hysterectomy, with simultaneous comparison with an animal model for surgical training. [GRAPHIC CONTENT]

Vaginal hysterectomy is faster, painless, with minimal blood loss, no scars, zero complications, less antibiotics, less anaesthesia medications, increased patient satisfaction, next day hospital discharge, less costs! All gynecologists should be performing 95% of their hysterectomies vaginally, according to international medical guidelines!


https://www.acog.org/clinical/clinical-guidance/committee-opinion/articles/2017/06/choosing-the-route-of-hysterectomy-for-benign-disease


Hysterectomies are better, faster, cheaper, preferred by women, definitive therapeutic interventions, compared to other available alternatives. They even increase sexual function and sexual pleasure. Millions of women are denied necessary hysterectomies, based solely on prejudices, and are repeatedly treated instead with inferior first and second generation endometrial ablation techniques, medical interventions, intrauterine devices, herbal medicine.

http://www.bmj.com/content/328/7442/730.5

http://www.bmj.com/content/327/7418/0.2

http://www.bmj.com/content/342/bmj.d2202

http://www.bmj.com/content/341/bmj.c3929

http://www.bmj.com/content/344/bmj.e2564

http://www.bmj.com/content/327/7418/774

http://www.bmj.com/content/327/7418/0.2

http://www.bmj.com/content/330/7506/1482

http://www.bmj.com/content/330/7506/1457

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26070725

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27523922

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/18998287

https://www.purohitgeneralhospital.com/part-1

https://www.purohitgeneralhospital.com/part-2

https://www.purohitgeneralhospital.com/scope

https://www.purohitgeneralhospital.com/specimen-image


Vaginal hysterectomy tutorial from Toronto University:

http://pie.med.utoronto.ca/tvasurg/project/vaginal-hysterectomy/

Keywords
educationanimaltraininghumanstepssurgerymodeloperationproceduresurgicalhysterectomygynecologicewe
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