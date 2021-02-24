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Poisoned water kills all- Dream
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173 views • February 24, 2021
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
This is my dream of a tea party at a friend’s house where they were all poisoned by the water. This is a warning of things to come in America very shortly. Post the first-time om July 11,2013
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings
Ruby
What Chemtrails Really Are
http://rense.com/general79/chem.htm
Lithium Salts and Chemtrails
http://stopsprayingcalifornia.com/Lithium_Salts_and_Chemtrails.php
Nation's drinking water system needs $384B upgrade
http://money.cnn.com/2013/06/05/news/economy/epa-drinking-water/index.html?hpt=hp_t3
Experts: DNA ruling could lead to national ID
http://www.sfgate.com/news/crime/article/Experts-DNA-ruling-could-lead-to-national-ID-4650165.php
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
This is my dream of a tea party at a friend’s house where they were all poisoned by the water. This is a warning of things to come in America very shortly. Post the first-time om July 11,2013
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings
Ruby
What Chemtrails Really Are
http://rense.com/general79/chem.htm
Lithium Salts and Chemtrails
http://stopsprayingcalifornia.com/Lithium_Salts_and_Chemtrails.php
Nation's drinking water system needs $384B upgrade
http://money.cnn.com/2013/06/05/news/economy/epa-drinking-water/index.html?hpt=hp_t3
Experts: DNA ruling could lead to national ID
http://www.sfgate.com/news/crime/article/Experts-DNA-ruling-could-lead-to-national-ID-4650165.php
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