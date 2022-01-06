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Dr. Tenpenny + General Flynn | Will You Believe the Truth or What the Government Is Telling You?
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431 views • January 06, 2022
Dr. Sheri Tenpenny + General Flynn | Do You Want to Believe the Truth or What the Government Is Telling You?
Why Did Joe Rogan’s interview with Dr. Malone get banned from Youtube? What Is Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines? Why are pro athletes pushing vaccines?
Discover the Truth At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
Protect Your Wealth Against the 6.8% Inflation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com
Bank with a company that does not hate America:
www.BankRegent.com
Find jobs that don’t require the COVID-19 vaccines today at:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Find COVID-19 vaccine religious exemptions today at:
www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
What’s inside the COVID-19 vaccines today at:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Archbishop Viganò’s powerful letter to President Trump: Eternal struggle between good and evil playing out right now - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-viganos-powerful-letter-to-president-trump-eternal-struggle-between-good-and-evil-playing-out-right-now/
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “3 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; 4 And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.” - 2 Timothy 4:3-4
Aaron Rodgers Bomb: NFL Teams Secretly Using “Horse Dewormer” To Treat COVID Players - https://thetruedefender.com/aaron-rodgers-bomb-nfl-teams-secretly-using-horse-dewormer-to-treat-covid-players/
What Is Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines? https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Indiana Life Insurance CEO says mortality rates for people aged 18-64 have increased by 40%.health https://pennsylvanianewstoday.com/indiana-life-insurance-ceo-says-mortality-rates-for-people-aged-18-64-have-increased-by-40-health/298377/
Whistle-Blowing Frontline Worker On How Hospitals Are Being Pressured to Dramatically Inflate COVID-19 Cases - https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-podcasts/whistleblowing-frontline-worker-on-how-hospitals-are-being-pressured-to-dramatically-inflate-covid-19-cases/
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Sean Feucht, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Dr. Martin Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Phoenix, AZ - January 14th & 15th - 9% of Tickets Remain
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - Tickets On Sale
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - Tickets On Sale
*Redmond, OR - April 1st & 2nd - Tickets On Sale
ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
Why Did Joe Rogan’s interview with Dr. Malone get banned from Youtube? What Is Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines? Why are pro athletes pushing vaccines?
Discover the Truth At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
Protect Your Wealth Against the 6.8% Inflation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com
Bank with a company that does not hate America:
www.BankRegent.com
Find jobs that don’t require the COVID-19 vaccines today at:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Find COVID-19 vaccine religious exemptions today at:
www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
What’s inside the COVID-19 vaccines today at:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Archbishop Viganò’s powerful letter to President Trump: Eternal struggle between good and evil playing out right now - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-viganos-powerful-letter-to-president-trump-eternal-struggle-between-good-and-evil-playing-out-right-now/
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “3 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; 4 And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.” - 2 Timothy 4:3-4
Aaron Rodgers Bomb: NFL Teams Secretly Using “Horse Dewormer” To Treat COVID Players - https://thetruedefender.com/aaron-rodgers-bomb-nfl-teams-secretly-using-horse-dewormer-to-treat-covid-players/
What Is Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines? https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Indiana Life Insurance CEO says mortality rates for people aged 18-64 have increased by 40%.health https://pennsylvanianewstoday.com/indiana-life-insurance-ceo-says-mortality-rates-for-people-aged-18-64-have-increased-by-40-health/298377/
Whistle-Blowing Frontline Worker On How Hospitals Are Being Pressured to Dramatically Inflate COVID-19 Cases - https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-podcasts/whistleblowing-frontline-worker-on-how-hospitals-are-being-pressured-to-dramatically-inflate-covid-19-cases/
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Sean Feucht, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Dr. Martin Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Phoenix, AZ - January 14th & 15th - 9% of Tickets Remain
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - Tickets On Sale
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - Tickets On Sale
*Redmond, OR - April 1st & 2nd - Tickets On Sale
ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
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