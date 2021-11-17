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Was Klaus Schwab Arrested at his home? Silent Expo! No Evidence!
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217 views • November 17, 2021
About time we got something on him, along with President of Pfizer Bourla also arrested! Both of these stories on Conservative Beaver and they are not a credible source, so beware of the stench of BS! Also this was posted on Twitter, so no real evidence at this point that I can find!
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