Reese Report | Sonic Mind Control on US Citizens.

In 2018, the World Economic Forum discussed the possibilities of Mind Control using sound waves. This is something that several people have claimed to be a target of. They have become known as “targeted individuals.”





A subcommittee for Homeland Security was recently held to discuss this technology and the targeting of US government employees and their families. This is commonly known as, the “Havana Syndrome,” and dates back to 2016 when US diplomatic personnel in Cuba experienced unexplained health problems.





“Guys, if your, assessments here are correct, these are very covert weapons, aren't they? They don't leave behind bomb fragments, bullet holes, etc. They could absolutely be used by our adversaries and have very low levels of, very easy to deny if they were even there, that they were used. Is that correct?” ~ Eli Crane





“That's correct. There's no entry or exit wound. How they're designed is to make the target feel like they're crazy, like they're imagining things, especially on the low duration. the low intensity, long duration hits.” ~ Greg Edgreen





“Have any of you three panelists ever seen one of these weapons?” ~ Eli Crane





“I have seen a 1991 version of the weapon. And it looks like a satellite dish with a unit this size attached to it. And, of course, over the years, miniaturization has been possible. Obviously there is a limitation to how miniaturized it can be because of the antenna size, which is always related to the wave. But still, it is something that can be well contained in the trunk of a car or even a large backpack. My experience shows that it can be cobbled together. It's something that can… A rough crude version of this that would probably require longer exposure than the more advanced version, that has been tested, as we see from this document, can be put together inexpensively. But again, I would abstain from commenting further, lest I encourage people to try it at home.” ~ Christo Grozev





“What you all are saying is there's a government cover up? The fact that something is out there afflicting targeting us?” ~ Lou Correa





“The government in the IC assesment is wrong. It's dead wrong. I can't tell you if it's a cover up, why they're doing this, malfeasance? I won't go there.” ~ Greg Edgreen





“So cover up would depend on intent. There could be good reasons to withhold information. I will say that the public statements that the executive branch is making is inconsistent with the classified record, and then it would be Congress's job as an oversight authority to determine why that is, whether it was a legitimate reason to mislead the public or because of some nefarious reason, or all the above.” ~ Mark Zaid





“Mr. Grozev said, you spoke to a Russian agent who said that they believe that Americans are using these same weapons on them. Is that correct?” ~ Eli Crane





“That is correct. Back in the 80s.” ~ Christo Grozev





“Might that have something to do with part of the CIA's motive to cover up the existence of the this tech in these weapons?” ~ Eli Crane





“That is a very logical possibility.” ~ Christo Grozev





While it was admitted that this technology is being used, the discussion was focused primarily on Russia. As if to create more incentive to escalate war with the Russian Federation. When the question of whether it has been used on the American population was raised, it was dismissed with a smile.





“Are any of you aware of any reported incidents from individuals who are not members of the United States government? Domestically, I should say.” ~ Daniel S Goldman





“There are many people who believe they are victims of AHIs. All you have to do is look at my Twitter feed whenever I post on the topic. I only represent federal government employees and their families, so I don't focus on the accuracy of those particular claims.” ~ Mark Zaid





There is plenty of evidence showing that the “targeted individuals” who claim to be victims of this were the guinea pigs in today’s all out assault on the people. And our government is far more concerned with starting another war.





