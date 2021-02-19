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Matthew 6:25-34 “Worries Aren’t Worth It”
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0 view • February 19, 2021
In our last study, we looked in depth at where our treasure is. We were asked to do a heart search and ask if we are truly seeking the Lord, or if the things of the world are pulling us away. Throughout this study in Matthew, we are seeing that the attitude of our heart is the key to our relationship with the Lord. This week once again is no different as we look at how we handle the daily concerns of our life.
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