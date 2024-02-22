Exposing the Secret White House Plans for America’s SABOTAGE Glenn TV Ep 335

Glenn Beck





Feb 21, 2024





It almost feels like the chaos surrounding us today is too much. We’ve had 7.2 million migrants illegally enter the U.S. since President Joe Biden took office. We’ve got record inflation and violent crime rates. How did our country turn UPSIDE DOWN so fast? Glenn explains that what’s happening today isn’t actually “chaos,” because the definition of “chaos” is “complete disorder and confusion.” The people behind everything happening in our country today aren’t confused all. In fact, the current destruction America is experiencing today was by DESIGN. Glenn walks you through the playbook, which is borrowed from Barack Obama. The Obama playbook for fundamental transformation was something called “Top Down, Bottom Up, and Inside Out.” A similar plan was used by the Soviets to flip a capitalist Czechoslovakia to communist. The progressive U.S. version is modeled on a strategy written by American socialists from the 1960s called the Cloward-Piven Strategy. When Glenn first outlined this strategy over 10 years ago, the media mocked him, but no one is laughing now as the top pillars of society begin to crumble: government, culture, law and order, the economy, media and information. Topple just one of these, and you could force a country — even one as powerful as the United States — to fall.





