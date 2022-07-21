Hidden His-Story of Man & Deep State: Act 10 - Yeshuah and The Genesis 3:15 Prophecy

In this special report:





Act 10 - Yeshuah and The Genesis 3:15 Prophecy





In an age of Blood Magick, Child Sacrifice & Ruthless God Kings, A humble carpenter began to spread a message of love, mercy, and redemption through Yahweh's Law. A servant king replaced the God Kings, and a new world began. A world the Rulers of darkness have never stopped trying to reverse.





*SOME foul language/Graphic Content in this series*





Blood, Violence, Graphic Depictions of Torture in this episode. Not appropriate for small children.

Credits:

The Passion Of The Christ

Film: A Lamp In The Dark: The Untold History Of The Bible





History Channel: Bible Secrets Revealed: The Forbidden Scriptures Lost to Time (S1, E3)

Dr Michael Heiser





Probably Alexandra









https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-his-story-of-man-myth-the-mystery-babylon-religion-of-the-deep-state/





https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-war/









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