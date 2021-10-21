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VAXX INJURY VICTIM: "IF JUST ONE PERSON HEARS WHAT I HAVE TO SAY" (MIRRORED)
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1316 views • October 21, 2021
VAXX INJURY VICTIM: "IF JUST ONE PERSON HEARS WHAT I HAVE TO SAY" (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel FalconsCAFE at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uIBSlNORSZV5/
Mirror. Source
Vaxx Injury Victim: "If Just One Person Hears What I Have to Say" https://rumble.com/vo1lzp-vaxx-injury-victim-if-just-one-person-hears-what-i-have-to-say.html
Quote: "Dian Capps gave in to peer pressure, and got jabbed with the Moderna shot being FALSELY referred to as a "COVID Vaccine". Her story is absolutely horrific, and she says she was led by God to tell her story, praying that just one person can be saved by her testimony. Dr. Zelenko Life-Saving Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
-
Ramola D Reports | Newsbreak 134 | Dr. Robert Young calls for halt on vaccines, reveals new findings https://is.gd/Y9CXKx
Session 72: The coolant is boiling ~ Corona Investigative Committee, 1st October 2021 https://is.gd/OFVKPc
Newsbreak 133 | Breaking: Dr. Young reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaccines https://is.gd/dUTXM6
Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis; Excerpt: Dr. David Martin & lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://is.gd/0a90Ma
A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://is.gd/QIPMjX
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://is.gd/iO0cB7
The final refutal of virology https://is.gd/p5Qwts
Urgent announcement ! From The Fifth Column (Graphene attack by globalists) https://is.gd/saXrJm ~ Google { graphene site:orwell.city https://is.gd/PPgSMK }
AV10 : Mark Steele : Stop 5G crime - Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/avT1Xm
WAW 24 180421 5G plan to exterminate humanity failed thanks to Wikileaks, victims & whistleblowers https://is.gd/FDnSax
Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/fCba5t - Support the resistance: https://is.gd/ODtL0z
TRWS Talks to Mark Steele. Trws had the chance to go to Newcastle to speak to Mark Steele all about 5G https://is.gd/kWX9eM
Brighteon { covid-19 foreign-military-operation https://is.gd/laVmHR } ~ Source: WORM https://is.gd/IS49kV
Genocide numbers climbing all the time - Keep doing as your told and you will not survive this crime https://is.gd/Skpt9x
VAERS Covid Vax Records https://vaxpain.us/
Do not take the COVID-19 test! Dr. Lorraine Day cites SILVIEW.media. Confirms swab test concerns https://is.gd/sXU8BZ
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine victim, 13th January 2021 https://is.gd/nceczi
Tiffany Pontes Dover faints in 17 mins, dead in 10 hours [2020-12-24] (Video) https://is.gd/y5QnBx
COVID-19 Moderna vaccine victim, 7th January 2021 (Use full screen to read) https://is.gd/gz47jQ
Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee COVID-19 vaccine victim https://is.gd/JaUbSm
Dødsfall hos sykehjemsbeboere etter koronavaksinering https://is.gd/W5LBC8
HSE NHPET Ireland finally admit that a COVID-19 virus has not been scientifically proven to exist https://is.gd/0rhIT2
Exposure to a 50 Hz electromagnetic field induces activation of the Epstein-Barr virus genome in latently infected human lymphoid cells https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9276003/
Evaluation of the 900 MHz Radiofrequency Radiation Effects on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility and Growth Rate of Klebsiella pneumoniae https://sites.kowsarpub.com/semj/articles/20490.html
Google { "has not been evaluated for the potential to cause carcinogenicity or genotoxicity" https://is.gd/5IkGrn , "has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential" https://is.gd/pt2gIu }
Amazon USB key - Part 1 to 2 - CYM Adrenochrome https://is.gd/NMbJNG
Martial Arts and Peoples Council for the Protection of Children against government child abuse https://is.gd/g5WCgu
Dr Bodo Schiffmann reports that a third child has just died in Germany due to masks https://is.gd/RlMprU
New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination https://is.gd/ylDmrl
Vaccine Test Results. First results of vaccine investigations https://is.gd/jVxB1N
BBC dangerous organization https://is.gd/lrOHaf
BBC are a dangerous organization https://is.gd/bnioDD
BBC interview of Mark Steele - Fail in their fake BBC narrative on 5G corona https://is.gd/BjF1JC
Kate Shemirani arrested https://is.gd/EjNFu7
Mark Steele informs police of 5G in Glasgow Green & COVID-19 The Musical https://is.gd/HWgZHq
Voice for Victoria - Dave Oneegs check in & Queensland showing incredible support ! https://is.gd/HfsK2A
Mirrored from Bitchute channel FalconsCAFE at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uIBSlNORSZV5/
Mirror. Source
Vaxx Injury Victim: "If Just One Person Hears What I Have to Say" https://rumble.com/vo1lzp-vaxx-injury-victim-if-just-one-person-hears-what-i-have-to-say.html
Quote: "Dian Capps gave in to peer pressure, and got jabbed with the Moderna shot being FALSELY referred to as a "COVID Vaccine". Her story is absolutely horrific, and she says she was led by God to tell her story, praying that just one person can be saved by her testimony. Dr. Zelenko Life-Saving Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
-
Ramola D Reports | Newsbreak 134 | Dr. Robert Young calls for halt on vaccines, reveals new findings https://is.gd/Y9CXKx
Session 72: The coolant is boiling ~ Corona Investigative Committee, 1st October 2021 https://is.gd/OFVKPc
Newsbreak 133 | Breaking: Dr. Young reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaccines https://is.gd/dUTXM6
Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis; Excerpt: Dr. David Martin & lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://is.gd/0a90Ma
A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://is.gd/QIPMjX
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://is.gd/iO0cB7
The final refutal of virology https://is.gd/p5Qwts
Urgent announcement ! From The Fifth Column (Graphene attack by globalists) https://is.gd/saXrJm ~ Google { graphene site:orwell.city https://is.gd/PPgSMK }
AV10 : Mark Steele : Stop 5G crime - Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/avT1Xm
WAW 24 180421 5G plan to exterminate humanity failed thanks to Wikileaks, victims & whistleblowers https://is.gd/FDnSax
Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/fCba5t - Support the resistance: https://is.gd/ODtL0z
TRWS Talks to Mark Steele. Trws had the chance to go to Newcastle to speak to Mark Steele all about 5G https://is.gd/kWX9eM
Brighteon { covid-19 foreign-military-operation https://is.gd/laVmHR } ~ Source: WORM https://is.gd/IS49kV
Genocide numbers climbing all the time - Keep doing as your told and you will not survive this crime https://is.gd/Skpt9x
VAERS Covid Vax Records https://vaxpain.us/
Do not take the COVID-19 test! Dr. Lorraine Day cites SILVIEW.media. Confirms swab test concerns https://is.gd/sXU8BZ
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine victim, 13th January 2021 https://is.gd/nceczi
Tiffany Pontes Dover faints in 17 mins, dead in 10 hours [2020-12-24] (Video) https://is.gd/y5QnBx
COVID-19 Moderna vaccine victim, 7th January 2021 (Use full screen to read) https://is.gd/gz47jQ
Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee COVID-19 vaccine victim https://is.gd/JaUbSm
Dødsfall hos sykehjemsbeboere etter koronavaksinering https://is.gd/W5LBC8
HSE NHPET Ireland finally admit that a COVID-19 virus has not been scientifically proven to exist https://is.gd/0rhIT2
Exposure to a 50 Hz electromagnetic field induces activation of the Epstein-Barr virus genome in latently infected human lymphoid cells https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9276003/
Evaluation of the 900 MHz Radiofrequency Radiation Effects on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility and Growth Rate of Klebsiella pneumoniae https://sites.kowsarpub.com/semj/articles/20490.html
Google { "has not been evaluated for the potential to cause carcinogenicity or genotoxicity" https://is.gd/5IkGrn , "has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential" https://is.gd/pt2gIu }
Amazon USB key - Part 1 to 2 - CYM Adrenochrome https://is.gd/NMbJNG
Martial Arts and Peoples Council for the Protection of Children against government child abuse https://is.gd/g5WCgu
Dr Bodo Schiffmann reports that a third child has just died in Germany due to masks https://is.gd/RlMprU
New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination https://is.gd/ylDmrl
Vaccine Test Results. First results of vaccine investigations https://is.gd/jVxB1N
BBC dangerous organization https://is.gd/lrOHaf
BBC are a dangerous organization https://is.gd/bnioDD
BBC interview of Mark Steele - Fail in their fake BBC narrative on 5G corona https://is.gd/BjF1JC
Kate Shemirani arrested https://is.gd/EjNFu7
Mark Steele informs police of 5G in Glasgow Green & COVID-19 The Musical https://is.gd/HWgZHq
Voice for Victoria - Dave Oneegs check in & Queensland showing incredible support ! https://is.gd/HfsK2A
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