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We Fight With TRUTH!
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65 views • February 23, 2022
This is a video that I'm mirroring from https://awarriorcalls.com/#
Because EVERYONE needs to see it! Our Courts have been usurped by corporate entities. Our Governments have been usurped by corporate entities.
Our LIVES have been usurped by corporate entities!
This has been done by DECEIVING YOU!
These corporate entities fund our schools, so that they get to dictate the curriculum. They keep people oppressed by keeping them ignorant of the laws that we are all subject to!
And I'm NOT referring to the "Laws" dictated to us all by
"Corporate Governments" who have no more authority than does any other corporation... Like McDonald's. Even the Police are employed by the CORPORATION!
The Police are NOT acting LAWFULLY at this point in time! It is our DUTY to inform them of this and ask for their support to returning our country(s) to a state of PEACE where THE RULE OF COMMON LAW is observed and protected!
No, I'm talking about COMMON LAW! The law which states that NO PERSON has a higher claim over your rights and property than
YOU DO!
The laws put in place by The Creator!
LEGITIMATE LAWS!
NO PERSON HAS THE LAWFUL AUTHORITY TO FORCE ANOTHER PERSON TO TAKE A "VACCINE!" or any other medical treatment!
It's time for THE PEOPLE to understand NATURAL LAW!
That is the law that every government on earth is now violating!
And it's time for WE THE PEOPLE to bring those to #Justice responsible for committing acts of #Genocide!
The term "Legal" is a CORPORATE LAW Term!
The term LAWFUL refers to COMMON LAW, which is the law that HUMAN BEINGS MUST ADHERE TO!
PLEASE head over to "A Warrior Calls" and sign up!
SHARE THE WEBSITE! Especially with Law Enforcement, Judges, Lawyers, Sheriffs, Military men and women, and your friends and neighbors!
It is time to return the government to THE PEOPLE that it was stolen from.... Before any of us were born!
It's time to ABOLISH Criminal organizations like the CIA, NSA, FBI, DOJ, FDA, NIH, CDC, WHO and so many more "Alphabet Agencies" of Corruption and Criminality!
A WARRIOR CALLS WEBSITE WAS CREATED
TO BE A LIGHT UNTO THIS WORLD AGAINST EVIL AND IGNORANCE
THE COMMON LAW WILL TAKE CARE OF THE REST
LAW RECOGNIZED AS SUPREME ON THE LAND
COMES FROM GOD
10 COMMANDMENTS = COMMON LAW
SERVICE CORPORATIONS [CANADA…ONTARIO] EMPLOYEES
DO NOT MAKE LAWS
THEY CREATE POLICY, CODES, RULES, STATUTES
WHICH ONLY APPLIES TO THEIR
SERVICE & CREATED CORPORATIONS [BIRTH CERTIFICATE]
i, Claim Before My Creator and Fellow Man
i, Know Trespass…
i, Expose Trespass…
i, Correct Trespass…
A Warrior Calls
https://awarriorcalls.com/
Because EVERYONE needs to see it! Our Courts have been usurped by corporate entities. Our Governments have been usurped by corporate entities.
Our LIVES have been usurped by corporate entities!
This has been done by DECEIVING YOU!
These corporate entities fund our schools, so that they get to dictate the curriculum. They keep people oppressed by keeping them ignorant of the laws that we are all subject to!
And I'm NOT referring to the "Laws" dictated to us all by
"Corporate Governments" who have no more authority than does any other corporation... Like McDonald's. Even the Police are employed by the CORPORATION!
The Police are NOT acting LAWFULLY at this point in time! It is our DUTY to inform them of this and ask for their support to returning our country(s) to a state of PEACE where THE RULE OF COMMON LAW is observed and protected!
No, I'm talking about COMMON LAW! The law which states that NO PERSON has a higher claim over your rights and property than
YOU DO!
The laws put in place by The Creator!
LEGITIMATE LAWS!
NO PERSON HAS THE LAWFUL AUTHORITY TO FORCE ANOTHER PERSON TO TAKE A "VACCINE!" or any other medical treatment!
It's time for THE PEOPLE to understand NATURAL LAW!
That is the law that every government on earth is now violating!
And it's time for WE THE PEOPLE to bring those to #Justice responsible for committing acts of #Genocide!
The term "Legal" is a CORPORATE LAW Term!
The term LAWFUL refers to COMMON LAW, which is the law that HUMAN BEINGS MUST ADHERE TO!
PLEASE head over to "A Warrior Calls" and sign up!
SHARE THE WEBSITE! Especially with Law Enforcement, Judges, Lawyers, Sheriffs, Military men and women, and your friends and neighbors!
It is time to return the government to THE PEOPLE that it was stolen from.... Before any of us were born!
It's time to ABOLISH Criminal organizations like the CIA, NSA, FBI, DOJ, FDA, NIH, CDC, WHO and so many more "Alphabet Agencies" of Corruption and Criminality!
A WARRIOR CALLS WEBSITE WAS CREATED
TO BE A LIGHT UNTO THIS WORLD AGAINST EVIL AND IGNORANCE
THE COMMON LAW WILL TAKE CARE OF THE REST
LAW RECOGNIZED AS SUPREME ON THE LAND
COMES FROM GOD
10 COMMANDMENTS = COMMON LAW
SERVICE CORPORATIONS [CANADA…ONTARIO] EMPLOYEES
DO NOT MAKE LAWS
THEY CREATE POLICY, CODES, RULES, STATUTES
WHICH ONLY APPLIES TO THEIR
SERVICE & CREATED CORPORATIONS [BIRTH CERTIFICATE]
i, Claim Before My Creator and Fellow Man
i, Know Trespass…
i, Expose Trespass…
i, Correct Trespass…
A Warrior Calls
https://awarriorcalls.com/
Keywords
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