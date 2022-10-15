Blessed Sukkot 2022!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH!! Just do what you can, even a tent & blanket (with Prophecy Excerpts) mirrored

this is a mirrored video

Happy Sukkot Beloved Amightywind Congregation and Asa Mikaiyah! This is a time of great celebration for, this is the time when our Precious Beloved MESSIAH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH was born, the greatest blessing ABBA YAHUVEH ever brought to this world.

Sukkot, also known as the Feast of Booths/Feast of Tabernacles is celebrated for 7 days. The Feast of Tabernacles was the final and most important holy day of the year. Historically it was to be kept in remembrance of the dwelling in tents in the wilderness for the forty-year period during which the children of Israel were wandering in the desert. Sukkahs were built to commemorate how ABBA YAHUVEH delivered them out of Egypt, and how HE provided for them and protected them in the wilderness. ABBA YAHUVEH would dwell with them in HIS tabernacle, however in the new blood covenant we are the tabernacle in which ABBA YAHUVEH dwells within us and is with us always.

Just as these Sukkahs/booths symbolize temporary dwelling places, our bodies and this world to us is our temporary home as YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH has promised to go and prepare a place for us to dwell with ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and the Precious RUACH HA KODESH for all of eternity. This world is not our home, we are only passing through, the materialistic things of this world will not last forever.

John 14:3 “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also.”

So, during this time of Sukkot, invite ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and the Precious RUACH HA KODESH into your sukkahs, celebrate! For this is the time when our Beloved YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH was born. HAPPY BIRTHDAY YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH! We Praise YOU for our salvation and we thank YOU ABBA YAHUVEH that no longer is there a separation between us, but now we can openly dwell with the HOLY TRINITY, there is no longer a separation between GOD YAHUVEH and HIS people, but that veil was torn in order for us to be able to commune and dwell in YOUR Presence and it was all because of YOUR Only BEGOTTEN SON YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH!

We Praise YOU, we Honor YOU in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH’S Mighty and Holy name. May we always be YOUR tabernacle to dwell in, to live in, may YOU always be on the throne of our hearts ABBA YAHUVEH, for YOUR Precious RUACH HA KODESH lives within us, so long as we continue to live Holy and Righteous before YOU always and in Obedience, for YOU Oh ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, and Precious RUACH HA KODESH will only dwell and live in a Holy temple, YOU cannot dwell in a temple that is defiled and unclean so we pray to always be holy before YOU, pleasing YOU in every way.

Thank YOU for sending YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, YOUR Only BEGOTTEN SON to once and for all tear that veil that once separated us from YOU, thank YOU that we are welcome into YOUR arms as YOUR children through the name and blood of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, YOUR SON. We Praise YOU for always providing for us, protecting us, guiding and leading us in YOUR will, for that is what our hearts desire is, to please YOU and serve YOU and to follow the will, path and purpose YOU have for us. Praise YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH!! HAPPY BLESSED SUKKOT AMIGHTYWIND!

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH’S name and love always, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

Leviticus 23: 39-44

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gse07Ps4UTE&t=0s





