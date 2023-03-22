https://gettr.com/post/p2bwj526779

【#FreeMilesGuoNow】3/18/2023 Without eliminating the CCP, no one can guarantee that our children's healthy organs will not be harvested by the CCP. We are here to protest Miles Guo’s wrongful arrest by the FBI because we are all Miles Guo!

#MilesGuo #WhistleblowersMemovement #NFSC #FreeMilesGuo #FBIweaponized #Americantraitor #CCPinfiltration #unrestrictedwarfare





【#立即释放郭文贵先生】 3/18/2023 如果不消灭中共，没人能保证我们孩子的健康器官不被中共摘取；我们来抗议FBI抓捕郭文贵先生是因为我们都是郭文贵！

#郭文贵 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #释放郭文贵 #FBI武器化 #卖美贼 #中共渗透 #超限战





