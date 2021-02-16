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WTF!? You Need to See This New Cooper/Gates Interview
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323 views • February 16, 2021
WTF!? You Need to See This New Cooper/Gates Interview
( BILL GATES PHILANTHROPIC DOUBLED HIS FORTUNE LAST YEAR )
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7KZFVVnKjiCzkxWD-Qrakg
QUOTE ,, Anyway, no drug, not even alcohol, causes the fundamental ills of society. If we're looking for the source of our troubles, we shouldn't test people for drugs, we should test them for stupidity, ignorance, greed and love of power. P. J. O'Rourke
( BILL GATES PHILANTHROPIC DOUBLED HIS FORTUNE LAST YEAR )
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7KZFVVnKjiCzkxWD-Qrakg
QUOTE ,, Anyway, no drug, not even alcohol, causes the fundamental ills of society. If we're looking for the source of our troubles, we shouldn't test people for drugs, we should test them for stupidity, ignorance, greed and love of power. P. J. O'Rourke
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