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Harry Vox @ LECTURES - The New Thought Police - Social Justice Warriors - Banned on YouTube
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95 views • February 27, 2021
The New Thought Police - Social Justice Warriors
Could still be found at http://www.voxnews.com/index.php/component/k2/item/140-new-thought-police-social-justice-warriors
Written by Harry Vox Monday, 16 October 2017 14:22
The intolerance, aggressive attacks on freedom of speech and now physical violence of the so called social justice warriors bears more similarities to McCarthyism, Soviet style repression and ISIS insurgency than anything resembling left liberal ideology. This panel questions the motivations of social justice warriors and discusses the damage that such tactics inflict on the left liberal ideology. And finally this panel asks the question: Can it be that perhaps social justice warriors are unwitting dupes of a calculated, covert, cynical strategy of the ultra right wing think tanks and intelligence organizations for the purpose of dis-empowering and ultimately destroying the left?
Dr. Michael Rectenwald ............Professor Liberal Studies, New York University.
Vox.......................................Investigative Journalist, Publisher: Voxnews.com
Helen Buyniski........................Investigative Journalist
Last modified on Monday, 16 October 2017 18:11
The video was uploaded before on https://www.bitchute.com/video/grGQXYQjmDN6/.
Could still be found at http://www.voxnews.com/index.php/component/k2/item/140-new-thought-police-social-justice-warriors
Written by Harry Vox Monday, 16 October 2017 14:22
The intolerance, aggressive attacks on freedom of speech and now physical violence of the so called social justice warriors bears more similarities to McCarthyism, Soviet style repression and ISIS insurgency than anything resembling left liberal ideology. This panel questions the motivations of social justice warriors and discusses the damage that such tactics inflict on the left liberal ideology. And finally this panel asks the question: Can it be that perhaps social justice warriors are unwitting dupes of a calculated, covert, cynical strategy of the ultra right wing think tanks and intelligence organizations for the purpose of dis-empowering and ultimately destroying the left?
Dr. Michael Rectenwald ............Professor Liberal Studies, New York University.
Vox.......................................Investigative Journalist, Publisher: Voxnews.com
Helen Buyniski........................Investigative Journalist
Last modified on Monday, 16 October 2017 18:11
The video was uploaded before on https://www.bitchute.com/video/grGQXYQjmDN6/.
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