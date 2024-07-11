BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Accurate Prophecies: Trump Returns 11/07/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
104 views • 5 months ago

President Donald Trump made the greatest Political comeback in History, and today Pastor Stan shares some of the Prophecies that told us ahead of time, that Trump would come back!

 

00:00 – Trump Defeats Harris

02:50 – Prophecies were Accurate

14:18 – Retaking America from the Deep State

17:39 – Our Sponsors


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


electiontrump winsprophecy clubstan johnsontrump is backprophecy with stantrump defeat harris
