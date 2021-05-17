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Dems may have just destroyed your career: California Rep. Young Kim exposes legislation, Newsom
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90 views • May 17, 2021
FULL-LENGTH: Congresswoman Young Kim of California responds to the passing of the PRO-act, plus the effort to successfully replace Gavin Newsom with a new Governor, plus if unity in the GOP is even possible. - via Conversations with Nancy Brinker, Saturdays at 8:30AM ET on Newsmax
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