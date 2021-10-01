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Spacebusters: A Plea to Channels that Mirror Videos too Soon [01.10.2021]
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20 views • October 01, 2021
This is NOT a dis to all of the wonderful channels who share our work, we appreciate it and ask you to continue if you like... we just ask that you wait a day and this video is our reasoning behind the request.
We have blanked channel names out of our examples as to not make an example of anyone... just to illustrate our logic behind this. Thanks!
Spacebusters - 14320 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8BDwiWHISWEX/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
We have blanked channel names out of our examples as to not make an example of anyone... just to illustrate our logic behind this. Thanks!
Spacebusters - 14320 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8BDwiWHISWEX/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
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