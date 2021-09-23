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Alcohol Distorts Your Inhibitions - Proverbs 23:34 (NIV)
34 You will be like one sleeping on the high seas,
lying on top of the rigging.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Rumor has it that I imbibed in my Navy years.
I had been at the top of the rigging, too.
But never at the same time.
Restrain your consumption of alcohol.
https://pc1.tiny.us/3drrsazv
#sleeping #high_seas #seas #lying #top_of_the_rigging #rigging