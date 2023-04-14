Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/restoration-is-here/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "We just celebrated Resurrection Sunday and The LORD said it was Restoration Sunday!
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I keep you up to date on what God is doing in this season—details about Him releasing His good purposes and plans for your life!"
