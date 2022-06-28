Why Would President Obama's FDA Purchase Aborted Baby Heads And Other Body Parts

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82C Army
Were the babies alive or dead when the body parts were taken and sold is the remaining question. They are alive, up to 6 months old in the womb! That is why the cabal is angry at roe v wade being overturned. They can't get their body parts any more if the states won't let them! Not just FDA, NIH too!
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