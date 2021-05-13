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[May 13, 2021] Is Earth Flat? The Earth Plane and Human Design [Leann Wolff]
DITRH Interviews
DITRH Interviews
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63 views • May 29, 2021
This interview with Flat Earth Dave may be hard to comprehend at first take....
I would recommend that you grab his app and take in the information in bit sized pieces.
If you would like to connect with me:
[email protected]
Apply for mentorship so you can join in on the entrepreneurial movement that is happening on our Earth Plane as we move closer to the 2027 energy.
Create Your Own Realty and Live Your Best Life by embracing your Purpose and Honoring your God Code.
https://bit.ly/iamreadydiscoverycall
Human Design is the mechanical structure of the Universe. Learn to live with the Laws of the Universe and Embrace the Power that is within you.
Reprogram Your Subconscious Mind and Align to Your Human Design and watch the Magic of Your Reality.
https://youtu.be/wyfgVX5Clwc

The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.

The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.

Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.

Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA

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If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.

science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Keywords
scienceeducationtechnologyastronomyphysicsgeology
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