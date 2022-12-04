Amos 'n' Andy S1E28 Rare Coin this was also the pilot episode -Amos'n' Andy

“The Rare Coin” Season 1, Episode 4, aired 19 Jul. 1951. Alvin Childress as Amos, Spencer Williams (Jr.) as Andy, Tim Moore as Kingfish, Ernestine Wade as Sapphire, Johnny Lee as Calhoun, Corny Anderson as the Bailiff, Roy Glenn as Roy, Jester Hairston as Henry Van Porter, Walter Kingsford as Mr. Wilton, and Vince Townsend as the Judge.

