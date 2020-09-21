JOHN MARK DOUGAN ( BADVOLF )'s [SERVED IN U.S. MARINES & AS FLORIDA SHERIFF ] OPINION ON KYLE RITTENHOUSE - MURDER OR SELF DEFENSE

LISTEN TO A U.S. MARINE AND FORMER FLORIDA SHERIFFs PERSPECTIVE AND OPINION OF THE ATTACK ON THE 17-YEAR-OLD KYLE RITTENHOUSE WHO WAS PROTECTING A BUSINESS AND WAS ATTACKED FOR CLEANING BLM s GRAFFITI AND PUTTING OUT A FIRE SET IN A DUMPSTER BY CIVIL WAR GEORGE SOROS SOLDIERS BLM. NOW RITTENHOUSE IS A PRISONER OF WAR.

MAKE NO MISTAKE PATRIOTS - WE ARE IN A CIVIL WAR WITH THE COMMUNIST NAZI DEMOCRATS. AFTER YOU DEFEND YOURSELVES. DO NOT TURN YOURSELVES IN AS RITTENHOUSE DID. LAW ENFORCEMENT, FBI, DEPT OF JUSTICE, AND THE PENTAGON WILL NOT REFEREE THIS CIVIL WAR. AND THIS CIVIL WAR WILL NOT END UNTIL THE COMMUNISTS ATTACKING CITIES AND TOWNS ARE PUT DOWN. 400 RIFLEMEN NEED TO ENGAGE THE ENEMY. THE FBI DID NOT FIGURE OUT LAS VEGAS MULTIPLE SHOOTERS AND THE FBI ARE NOT GOING TO FIGURE OUT PATRIOTS KILLING ANTIFA AND BLM WHENEVER THE OPPORTUNITY PRESENTS ITSELF. WHEN ANTIFA, BLM OR COMMUNIST RIOTERS COME TO YOUR TOWN - THEY ARE THERE TO DESTROY YOUR COMMUNITY. DEFEND YOUR TOWNS AND CITIES. PROTECT YOUR POLICE DEPARTMENTS.

BUY JOHN MARK DOUGAN s BOOK ON AMAZON

This true story is about John Mark Dougan, a Marine Corps veteran and former police officer who had enough of the violence and crime plaguing the Criminal Justice system. He blew the whistle and was retaliated against by the police administration. Dougan started setting up whistleblower websites all around the country for good cops to spill their secrets without fear or retribution. The justice system launched illegal investigation after investigation into every aspect of John's life, and John set up a clever operation to trick them into admitting they were illegally accessing his email and social media accounts. When the FBI ignored John's demands for an investigation, he became BadVolf, starting a digital war with the very law enforcement agencies who were retaliating against him.



John tricked everyone, including the media, into believing he was a Russian hacker before engaging in a strategic, one-man campaign of disinformation, fake news, hacking, social engineering and doxing. John did all the activities that people love to blame on Russia, except he did it as an American citizen, on American soil; retribution and deception the only way to fight back against criminals in charge of local, state and federal American law enforcement agencies.



After an eight-year-long battle, the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Dougan’s home, ordering surveillance teams to follow and attempt to capture him at any cost. Dougan however, had other plans; he donned a disguise and slipped away into exile using the skills acquired in the Marine Corps, police agencies and from working with technology.



This is the story of how BadVolf was created, and the resulting two-week long escape from these badge-toting criminals is a riveting story that led John to obtain political asylum in Russia.