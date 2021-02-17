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“BUILD BACK BETTER” FROM COVID-19?
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413 views • February 17, 2021
“BUILD BACK BETTER” FROM COVID-19?
Political leaders and billionaires around the globe have doubled down on the “build back better” strategy and it’s beginning to sound a little too similar to the World Economic Forum’s world socialization mission. It’s hard not to wonder how #covid19 has played into the plan.
#GreatReset #BuildBackBetter #WEF #WorldEconomicForum #BillGates #KlausSchwab #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
Political leaders and billionaires around the globe have doubled down on the “build back better” strategy and it’s beginning to sound a little too similar to the World Economic Forum’s world socialization mission. It’s hard not to wonder how #covid19 has played into the plan.
#GreatReset #BuildBackBetter #WEF #WorldEconomicForum #BillGates #KlausSchwab #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
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