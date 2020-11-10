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having solid foundation or still spinning ?
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62 views • November 10, 2020
vacuum ? (no pressure without a container) video link :
https://youtu.be/B0kfn-b1140
Psalm 93:1 The LORD reigneth, he is clothed with majesty; the LORD is clothed with strength, wherewith he hath girded himself: the world also is stablished, that it cannot be moved.
https://youtu.be/B0kfn-b1140
Psalm 93:1 The LORD reigneth, he is clothed with majesty; the LORD is clothed with strength, wherewith he hath girded himself: the world also is stablished, that it cannot be moved.
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