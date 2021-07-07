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Scientific Proof C0vid Injections are Mass Poisoning
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192 views • July 07, 2021
BREAKING DISCOVERY! The ACTUAL CONTENTS Inside Pfizer Vials EXPOSED!
Scientists have examined the Pfizer 'vaccine', and what they found was HORRIFIC...It's Poison!
PCR is a FRAUD, sars cov 2 is NOT proven to exist, not isolated and purified BUT poison in jabs IS REAL.
I've been warning you sheeple for a year! I told you muzzled morons stay away from experimental gene therapy! You laughed
at me and called me names. So now just watch this video and start preparing your own funeral. In the meantime enjoy your last weeks? months? as walking bio weapon, genetically modified organism (no longer human being BUT a GMO
product) OWNED by BigPharma. Once you have their patentend product (jab) in your veins they own you.
original video:
https://rumble.com/vjgmj9-breaking-discovery-the-actual-contents-inside-pfizer-vials-exposed.html
Scientists have examined the Pfizer 'vaccine', and what they found was HORRIFIC...It's Poison!
PCR is a FRAUD, sars cov 2 is NOT proven to exist, not isolated and purified BUT poison in jabs IS REAL.
I've been warning you sheeple for a year! I told you muzzled morons stay away from experimental gene therapy! You laughed
at me and called me names. So now just watch this video and start preparing your own funeral. In the meantime enjoy your last weeks? months? as walking bio weapon, genetically modified organism (no longer human being BUT a GMO
product) OWNED by BigPharma. Once you have their patentend product (jab) in your veins they own you.
original video:
https://rumble.com/vjgmj9-breaking-discovery-the-actual-contents-inside-pfizer-vials-exposed.html
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