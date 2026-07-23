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Trump was put in power to attack Iran, says Col. Douglas MacGregor
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Col. Douglas MacGregor, former US Army Colonel and CEO of The National Conversation | July 10, 2026.

"If Americans haven't figured it out, they should understand right now, they are not represented in Washington."

"And the Congress, for all its bluster, is no less on the payroll of Israel and the Israel lobby than is the White House."

"It's a disgrace."

"... Lou Dobbs [news anchor], who's passed away, used to say America has the best government money can buy. Lou was right."

"Well, the 70% that are upset with the war, obviously are not in a position to fund [Trump's] term in the White House."

"[Trump] has to respond to the donors, the Zionist millionaires that put him there, and he was put there with a purpose in mind, and that purpose was to attack Iran."

"The Israelis have been after this for more than two (2) decades."

"It's tragic that he succumbed to it because I think it's going to consume him."

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The full 12:45 minute interview, done by Ben Swann, from July 10, 2026 is posted here:

https://x.com/BenSwann_/status/2075668804634636437

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Mirrored - Fat News

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

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Christ is KING!

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irantrumpcol douglas macgregor
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