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GOP FAKE AUDIT HYPE STALLS ACTION!
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60 views • November 04, 2021
Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers joins the Stew Peters Show to discuss the Arizona Audits and her continued fight against the STOLEN 2020 Election . Was Karen Fann's recent announcement of retirement an admission of guilt to the allegations of a "Back Room Deal" She made? Big talk, Deliver Nothing. That might be the slogan of the Arizona GOP and AG Brnovich. State Senator Wendy Rogers hasn't given up on her fight to fix the 2020 election, though. Senator Rogers Joins us!
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Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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