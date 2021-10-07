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BREAKING: "A FEW REAL WHISTLEBLOWER'S WITH SHOCKING NEWS"10.7.21
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151 views • October 07, 2021
BREAKING: "A Few Real Whistleblower's With Shocking News"
Breaking News, Latest News and Videos You wouldn't put a mask on a kid if you did your homework let alone jab a kid.
"Audio & Video Credit"
Music © HeydonmusicPage Music OVER TWEETS a old demo i did FOR "LIQUID MESSENGER"
The United Spot
@theunitedspot22
@PapiTrumpo
https://rumble.com/c/HodgeTwins
@DanScavino
Project Veritas full video
https://youtu.be/FUXGB5FzhPc
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
@EricSpracklen
@thebradfordfile
@PhantomShitlord
@RebelNewsOnline
@Trident_052
@terrencekwilliams
THE SOFTWARE I USE FOR MY VIDEOS!
Audio? Sequoia By Magix https://www.magix.com/us/music/sequoia/
BREE LOUISE
Video? VEGAS PRO
https://www.vegascreativesoftware.com...
Please Sub,
Read real news.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/
THANKS FOR WATCHING.
Breaking News, Latest News and Videos You wouldn't put a mask on a kid if you did your homework let alone jab a kid.
"Audio & Video Credit"
Music © HeydonmusicPage Music OVER TWEETS a old demo i did FOR "LIQUID MESSENGER"
The United Spot
@theunitedspot22
@PapiTrumpo
https://rumble.com/c/HodgeTwins
@DanScavino
Project Veritas full video
https://youtu.be/FUXGB5FzhPc
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
@EricSpracklen
@thebradfordfile
@PhantomShitlord
@RebelNewsOnline
@Trident_052
@terrencekwilliams
THE SOFTWARE I USE FOR MY VIDEOS!
Audio? Sequoia By Magix https://www.magix.com/us/music/sequoia/
BREE LOUISE
Video? VEGAS PRO
https://www.vegascreativesoftware.com...
Please Sub,
Read real news.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/
THANKS FOR WATCHING.
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