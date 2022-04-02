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The Dems' War On Energy
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42 views • April 02, 2022
[Bidan]’s Green Dream
* Prices are so high because of libs’ progressive policies.
* Democrats want higher prices — and create them with extra taxes and regulations.
* It’s crushing the oil and gas industry as well as citizens.
* Solar panels and EVs won’t solve all problems.
* We need to fight back.
* We need energy independence.
* If we continue down this path, America will be California.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 1 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302619231001
* Prices are so high because of libs’ progressive policies.
* Democrats want higher prices — and create them with extra taxes and regulations.
* It’s crushing the oil and gas industry as well as citizens.
* Solar panels and EVs won’t solve all problems.
* We need to fight back.
* We need energy independence.
* If we continue down this path, America will be California.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 1 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302619231001
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