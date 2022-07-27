MUST WATCH: Dr Tau Braun on Minds of Mass Murder and MORE

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MUST WATCH: Dr Tau Braun on Baal Busters talks Mass Genocide Psychology and MORE
Get Dr Braun's Copperine and other items here: https://www.biochemscience.com/
I had a great talk with Dr Braun. We even have the same taste in shirts. Ha ha. StreamYard depicts me looking away, but really I'm looking right at him and facing him while he's talking.
We are under the rule of psychopaths who are conducting a mass murder while we stand around and wait for our number to be called.Then, like the talking deli meat most people are, will get weighed, packaged, and priced as they process us into more "useful" material. In Seattle there's a law allowing human remains to be used for fertilizer! That should show you where this is heading.
It's now or never, Real People. Tap your inner Honey Badger before you become compost.
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