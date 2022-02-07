U.S. Former Secretary Mike Pompeo: It Was Clear That This Virus Almost Certainly Came From the Wuhan Institute of Virology

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02/01/2022 Former Secretary Mike Pompeo: It was clear that this virus almost certainly came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Dr. Fauci knew that there was U.S. money going to the Eco Health Alliance, almost certainly to be performing gain of function research inside of China, probably to evade U.S. restrictions