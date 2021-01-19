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Storm Season Has Begun
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580 views • January 19, 2021
25,000+ National Guard stationed in DC. Checkpoints. Razor Wire. Rumors of armed goons ready to attack. Biden's Team scared out of their minds. An inauguration a mere 2 days away? A sitting President who has seemingly disappeared even though he vowed to fight to the end? Censorship rampant? China interfered in the election and the CIA covered it up!? What is happening? ..................... This is 4th Generation Warfare. Special Ops. The Storm is Upon us!
To support my work please go here! Thank you! https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
References:
Special Operations to come under DoD control: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/News/Article/Article/2419154/special-operations-leader-to-report-directly-to-acting-defense-secretary/
Michael Ellis: https://heavy.com/news/2017/03/michael-ellis-white-house-lawyer-devin-nunes-photos-dartmouth-jeopardy-wife-navy/
and https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/17/politics/michael-ellis-nsa-general-counsel/index.html?utm_medium=social&;utm_term=image&utm_source=twCNNp&utm_content=2021-01-18T08%3A50%3A02
Ratcliffe Report re CIA covering up China Interference: https://trendingpolitics.com/breaking-dni-ratcliffe-drops-bombshell-report-alleges-china-interfered-in-the-2020-election/
Pompeo Governors re China Influence operations: https://www.politico.com/news/2020/02/08/mike-pompeo-governors-china-112539
Joe Hunter Biden China: https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/joe-biden-must-clear-air-hunter-biden-his-china-business-ncna1245836
No Exit Strategy for National Guard: https://www.duffelblog.com/p/critics-warn-national-guard-lacks
VIDEO Polly – 4th Generation Warfare: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nJINaINVhjA/
WAMU re National Guard deployment in DC: https://wamu.org/story/21/01/11/dc-national-guard-deployment-capitol-delay/
Israel to CENTCOM: https://www.airforcemag.com/pentagon-shifts-israel-to-centcom-responsibility/
To support my work please go here! Thank you! https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
References:
Special Operations to come under DoD control: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/News/Article/Article/2419154/special-operations-leader-to-report-directly-to-acting-defense-secretary/
Michael Ellis: https://heavy.com/news/2017/03/michael-ellis-white-house-lawyer-devin-nunes-photos-dartmouth-jeopardy-wife-navy/
and https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/17/politics/michael-ellis-nsa-general-counsel/index.html?utm_medium=social&;utm_term=image&utm_source=twCNNp&utm_content=2021-01-18T08%3A50%3A02
Ratcliffe Report re CIA covering up China Interference: https://trendingpolitics.com/breaking-dni-ratcliffe-drops-bombshell-report-alleges-china-interfered-in-the-2020-election/
Pompeo Governors re China Influence operations: https://www.politico.com/news/2020/02/08/mike-pompeo-governors-china-112539
Joe Hunter Biden China: https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/joe-biden-must-clear-air-hunter-biden-his-china-business-ncna1245836
No Exit Strategy for National Guard: https://www.duffelblog.com/p/critics-warn-national-guard-lacks
VIDEO Polly – 4th Generation Warfare: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nJINaINVhjA/
WAMU re National Guard deployment in DC: https://wamu.org/story/21/01/11/dc-national-guard-deployment-capitol-delay/
Israel to CENTCOM: https://www.airforcemag.com/pentagon-shifts-israel-to-centcom-responsibility/
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