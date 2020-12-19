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This Is Only The Beginning, Prepare Yourself…Predictions Of Event 201 All Happened - Except One: Internet Blackout
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462 views • December 19, 2020
MIRRORED from The Great Reset 2030
"Almost everything predicted during that (Event 201) simulation has now actually happened,except for one thing : an Internet blackout."
"Almost everything predicted during that (Event 201) simulation has now actually happened,except for one thing : an Internet blackout."
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