COVID UK: Anti-Vaxxer Mob Storm Covid Testing Site in Milton Keynes

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Demonstrators in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, were filmed shouting 'shame on you' at testing site staff
Social media user who uploaded footage said one protester stole medical equipment from one of the tents
Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Piers Corbyn, 74, had been pictured at the anti-vaccination protest today
Thames Valley Police said protest moved across different areas of the town, including a Covid testing centre