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What's Going On? China, Ukraine & The Owners Of Big Media & Big Pharma
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301 views • February 27, 2022
As China flies fighter jets over Taiwan under cover of the Russian advance in Ukraine, the American people's attention is being diverted to help them forget the tyrannies of their own government over the past 2.5 years due to the CONvid-1984 plandemic and the bio-weapons unleashed on the people in the form of shots, fraudulently referred to as vaccines. In the midst of it all, both Vanguard and Blackrock have acquired a vast majority of the Mockingbird Media, as well as owning Big Pharma. Anyone else seeing a problem with this? And there's more to come, lots more unless the People put an end to it.
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