X22 REPORT Ep. 3130a -US Downgraded For The Second Time Under Obama/Biden, Tells You Everything You Need To Know
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3130a - Aug 2, 2023US Downgraded For The Second Time Under Obama/Biden, Tells You Everything You Need To Know


The entire ESG green new deal scoring system is falling apart. Everything the [WEF] has told us is not true. The economic is breaking down and now Fitch has downgraded the US. This is the second time under the Obama administration that this happened. The fiat currency is in trouble and the people are seeing it happen in real time.


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.



Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

