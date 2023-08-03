X22 REPORT Ep. 3130a -US Downgraded For The Second Time Under Obama/Biden, Tells You Everything You Need To Know

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3130a - Aug 2, 2023US Downgraded For The Second Time Under Obama/Biden, Tells You Everything You Need To Know
The entire ESG green new deal scoring system is falling apart. Everything the [WEF] has told us is not true. The economic is breaking down and now Fitch has downgraded the US. This is the second time under the Obama administration that this happened. The fiat currency is in trouble and the people are seeing it happen in real time.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.