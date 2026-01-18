BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

VAERS: A SINISTER BATCH # STRIKES AGAIN!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10153 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
295 views • 23 hours ago

She's right. It's sinister. That's the first time I've ever seen that in a VAERS report. Think she's had enough? I think so. What's going to happen when a friend or family member calls her a conspiracy theorist? I'd deck the bastards!

This case:

http://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D463F097

Movie clip: Jesse Stone: Thin Ice

------------------------

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

--------------------------

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
vaccinevaerscovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Nervous system dysregulation: Is your body&#8217;s stress response stuck in survival mode?

Nervous system dysregulation: Is your body’s stress response stuck in survival mode?

Willow Tohi
Smartphone addiction and EMF exposure: The hidden health crisis reshaping minds and bodies

Smartphone addiction and EMF exposure: The hidden health crisis reshaping minds and bodies

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The great constipation reversal: Landmark study overturns decades of dietary dogma

The great constipation reversal: Landmark study overturns decades of dietary dogma

Ava Grace
Beyond the hack: Ancient medicine decodes the persistent cough

Beyond the hack: Ancient medicine decodes the persistent cough

Willow Tohi
Medical groups seek court order to BLOCK changes to childhood vaccine schedule

Medical groups seek court order to BLOCK changes to childhood vaccine schedule

Laura Harris
Mediterranean diet linked to longer survival in cancer patients, study finds

Mediterranean diet linked to longer survival in cancer patients, study finds

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy