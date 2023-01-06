Lee Merritt & Kate Dalley Expose the History Behind Deadly Vaccines & Anti-Parisitic Drugs Dr. Lee Merritt of https://drleemerritt.com/ joins guest host Kate Dalley of https://katedalleyradio.com/ on The Alex Jones Show to expose the history behind the deadly COVID vaccines.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.