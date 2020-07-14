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Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - July 14, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
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88 views • July 14, 2020
Alternative Channels: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
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Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wc1vU6LtuA4
News:
Flynn
https://www.redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/07/10/investigative-notes-released-today-in-flynn-case-confirm-doj-view-was-flynn-was-not-being-willfully-false-to-fbi/amp/
https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1282814563985940481
Qanon
https://www.businessinsider.com.au/trump-campaign-sources-propaganda-from-qanon-network-2020-6?r=US&;IR=T
Stone
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/roger-stone-judge-orders-doj-to-submit-trumps-commutation-order
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/judge-amy-berman-jackson-asks-roger-stones-probation-still-applies-trumps-commutation/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/deep-state-panicking-president-trumps-commutation-roger-stone-appeal-will-reveal-russia-never-gave-emails-wikileaks/
https://www.justice.gov/pardon/page/file/1293796/download
Floods
https://asia.nikkei.com/Economy/Natural-disasters/China-on-highest-flood-alert-as-38m-people-evacuated
Covid
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/people-are-going-be-shocked-bannon-claims-wuhan-lab-employees-have-defected-working-fbi
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/507027-white-house-goes-public-with-attacks-on-fauci
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/13/trump-questions-public-health-experts-twitter-359388
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/13/white-house-denies-fight-donald-trump-anthony-fauci/
https://wearethene.ws/assets/images/l0/e0/82/e082551d67e1e8db8cb95fa6ec04a40c07c5789fe42ec3a20f01bb3f27f258cc.jpg
Maxwell
https://wearethene.ws/assets/images/l0/89/a9/89a9857edbe8f0907c77d166f2525b42841fc00485fe7acc0d75ef51c6e8ae66.jpg
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8518247/Ghislaine-Maxwell-tried-flee-phone-wrapped-tin-foil-FBI-arrived-home.html?ito=push-notification&;ci=22683&si=1557775
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8518603/Ghislaine-Maxwell-investigation-sex-trafficking-U-S-Virgin-Islands.html
https://dailycaller.com/2020/07/13/ghislaine-maxwell-accusers-prosecutors-jeffrey-epstein-court-documents/
https://twitter.com/8Notables/status/1282821794148352000
Trafficking
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/2020/06/12/12-arrests-and-1000-victims-identified-as-human-trafficking-network-in-spains-barcelona-is-dismantled/#.Xwym3CSYXDc
Durham
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/13/why-fire-dana-boente/
Opinions/Possibilites/Comments
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1275270200095657990.html
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wc1vU6LtuA4
News:
Flynn
https://www.redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/07/10/investigative-notes-released-today-in-flynn-case-confirm-doj-view-was-flynn-was-not-being-willfully-false-to-fbi/amp/
https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1282814563985940481
Qanon
https://www.businessinsider.com.au/trump-campaign-sources-propaganda-from-qanon-network-2020-6?r=US&;IR=T
Stone
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/roger-stone-judge-orders-doj-to-submit-trumps-commutation-order
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/judge-amy-berman-jackson-asks-roger-stones-probation-still-applies-trumps-commutation/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/deep-state-panicking-president-trumps-commutation-roger-stone-appeal-will-reveal-russia-never-gave-emails-wikileaks/
https://www.justice.gov/pardon/page/file/1293796/download
Floods
https://asia.nikkei.com/Economy/Natural-disasters/China-on-highest-flood-alert-as-38m-people-evacuated
Covid
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/people-are-going-be-shocked-bannon-claims-wuhan-lab-employees-have-defected-working-fbi
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/507027-white-house-goes-public-with-attacks-on-fauci
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/13/trump-questions-public-health-experts-twitter-359388
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/13/white-house-denies-fight-donald-trump-anthony-fauci/
https://wearethene.ws/assets/images/l0/e0/82/e082551d67e1e8db8cb95fa6ec04a40c07c5789fe42ec3a20f01bb3f27f258cc.jpg
Maxwell
https://wearethene.ws/assets/images/l0/89/a9/89a9857edbe8f0907c77d166f2525b42841fc00485fe7acc0d75ef51c6e8ae66.jpg
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8518247/Ghislaine-Maxwell-tried-flee-phone-wrapped-tin-foil-FBI-arrived-home.html?ito=push-notification&;ci=22683&si=1557775
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8518603/Ghislaine-Maxwell-investigation-sex-trafficking-U-S-Virgin-Islands.html
https://dailycaller.com/2020/07/13/ghislaine-maxwell-accusers-prosecutors-jeffrey-epstein-court-documents/
https://twitter.com/8Notables/status/1282821794148352000
Trafficking
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/2020/06/12/12-arrests-and-1000-victims-identified-as-human-trafficking-network-in-spains-barcelona-is-dismantled/#.Xwym3CSYXDc
Durham
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/13/why-fire-dana-boente/
Opinions/Possibilites/Comments
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1275270200095657990.html
Keywords
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