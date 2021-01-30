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TeamWhite 2021 No 1: Tri-Continental: Domestic Terrorism, COVID Rebellion & Psy war on Whites
History Reviewed
History Reviewed
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286 views • January 30, 2021
In this episode, Alex Linder, Alison Chabloz and Jan discuss many topics:
Biden wants to get the White Right and White Nationalists to be declared "Domestic Terrorists". A White Right influencer calling himself Ricky Vaughn (real name: Douglas Mackey) had told told Blacks they could vote by Text in the 2016 election.

We discuss the idiocy of COVID lock-downs and the dangers and lies about vaccines. A Corona Virus is nothing more than a Cold Virus and this is the 7th Corona virus.

We discuss European protests against the lock-downs. Jan explains the very rigid COVID restrictions in South Africa including wears a mask in your car even if you are alone.

We discuss the US election fraud evidence from computer data experts.

I mention the terrible state of the South African economy, that is experiencing the worst year in 90 years along with other problems in SA.



My website is: http://historyreviewed.com

You can find ALL my videos on my website.
Keywords
terrorismwhitebidenrebellionwhitespsychologicalpsywarlinderchablozlamprecht
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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