EPOCH TV | Josh Philipp with Alex Newman: "I think the dam is finally cracking."
EPOCH TV | Josh Philipp with Alex Newman: "I think the dam is finally cracking."


Award-winning journalist, Alex Newman (@ALEXNEWMAN_JOU), explains why the "human-induced climate emergency" narrative is finally crumbling.


"Three new peer-reviewed papers, published in major prestigious scientific journals... completely undermine the alleged scientific consensus on man-made global warming."


Watch the full video:

https://theepochtimes.com/epochtv/new-papers-completely-undermine-the-so-called-settled-science-on-manmade-global-warming-alex-newman-5512688?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=wideawake_media&src_src=partner&src_cmp=wideawake_media

