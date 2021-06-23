Dangers of Childhood Vaccines, With Expert Mary Tocco

There are many dangers and risks of vaccines that the medical establishment, Big Pharma, and the media outlets they fund are working to conceal from the public, warned vaccine expert Mary Tocco in this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. Among other concerns, Tocco pointed to the ingredients in vaccines, including toxins, dangerous metals, and even DNA from aborted babies. While Tocco never gives medical advice, she believes that simply giving people the facts that are hidden will lead them to make more responsible decisions for themselves and their family.



DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.