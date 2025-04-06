Elon Musk calls for zero tariffs between US & EU - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk calls for zero tariffs between US and EU
"Both Europe and the US should move ideally to a zero tariff situation, effectively creating a free trade zone between Europe and North America," he said via video link at the Lega party congress in Florence.
Under Trump's new set of tariffs, the rate for the EU will be 20% starting from April 9.