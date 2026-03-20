Bazan refinery of Haifa billowed into thick black smoke!

Plumes of smoke rose from the Bazan Oil Refinery, the largest power plant in Haifa north of Israel, after cluster munitions from Iranian missiles hit the complex on March 19 at 16:52 local time. Iranian strong retaliation came immediately, after the Israeli regime recklessly bombed the South Pars gas field facilities belongs to Iran the day before, with Iran naming each target publicly during the day. The Bazan Group refinery is Israeli largest refinery and a very important energy asset, supplying a maximum refining capacity of approximately 197,000 barrels per day, producing approximately 60% of the diesel and 48% of the gasoline used for transportation in Israel. As a result, three sensitive locations in the Haifa region were hit by Iranian missiles, and large plumes of smoke rising from these facilities were visible in several citizen camera angles, amidst strict censorship. Now, the oil refinery has caught fire again after repairs from previous attacks. This represents a major escalation in the war, power outages are widespread, and Bazan shares have fallen 7% amid the losses.

On that day, the moment of successive firing of powerful missiles in the 64th wave of Operation True Promise 4, as a continuation of attacks on the occupied territories, the central front and Haifa, was targeted by missiles by the Revolutionary Guards since the morning. By 9 Khorramshahr multi-warhead ballistic missiles fired, initial reports indicate that 8 of them hit the target. Several news sources reported that an Iranian missile fell on Haifa, and the sound of an explosion was heard. In response, Trump urged Iran to stop the attacks, and blamed Israel for the attack on the South Pars oil facilities. Shortly after this admission, Iran attacked the Haifa oil refinery in the occupied territories, crippling the main power plant and petrochemical complex, Israeli largest supplier of fuel. Iranian missiles are also on their way, crippling American energy assets in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates, something Iran has repeatedly warned about!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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