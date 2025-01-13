Gavin 'Nero' Newsom And The Real Cause Of The LA Fires-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 13 2025

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the main question on everyone’s mind is, are the massive raging fires devouring Los Angeles simply the result of incompetent Liberal rule and Democrat DEI initiatives, or is something far more sinister at work here? What I am asking is, could this be what the Great Reset actually looks like? To answer that question today, we will explore the deadly impact that Democrat rule has had on California, and how that’s ‘part of the plan’ to remake that state. If California were a nation, it would have the 5th largest economy in the world, in 2023 alone California’s GPD was $3.8 trillion dollars, representing a whopping 14% of total US economy. That’s massive. It’s fair to say that if as California goes, so goes the country, then any major change you’d make there would have national ramifications. On this episode, we hunt for the truth behind the fires, a journey that takes us right to the doorstep of the New World Order.



